Morehouse College basketball coach Grady Brewer dies at 63

Morehouse College is mourning the loss of its longtime basketball coach Grady Brewer.

The school says Brewer died Saturday at the age of 63 after battling an illness.

Brewer, a graduate of Morehouse and Douglass High School, had been the Tigers' head coach for more than 20 years. While he was in college he played for the team, lettering all four years and starting in his junior and senior years.

"The past several decades can only justly be described as the Grady Brewer era at Morehouse," said Morehouse College President David A. Thomas, Ph.D. "The only thing that surpassed his presence on the basketball court was his transformative influence on Morehouse Men as a fellow student, player, alumnus, coach, teacher, mentor, colleague, and friend. Not only will his spirit continue to live on in the hearts of the Morehouse family, but his legacy will impact the sport for years to come."

Brewer is the second-winningest coach in Morehouse History with a record of 315-241. His win total is only behind coach Arthur McAfee, who Brewer played under.

He is survived by his wife Loletta and three sons: Ryan, who graduated from Morehouse in 2010; Xavier, who currently plays basketball for Morehouse; and Jordan.

