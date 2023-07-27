More than 800 pills, guns seized during Carroll County drug bust

article

A Carroll County man was arrested July 25 after a months-long investigation into the distribution of opioid pills, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives seized approximately 650 Oxycodone pills (21 of which are suspected to be pressed Fentanyl pills); approximately 55 Amphetamine pills; approximately 117 Methadone pills; 200 Suboxone strips; 7 guns; and an undisclosed amount of cash.

45-year-old Billy Daniel Sr. has been charged with Trafficking Oxycodone, Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute x2, Possession of Schedule III with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He was arrested by the ACE (Aggressive Crime Enforcement) Unit, which is a combined group of investigators from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police Department, and University of West Georgia Police Department which is committed to proactively prosecuting those individuals who distribute narcotics within Carroll County.