More than $42K in prepaid cash cards given out during DeKalb County vaccine drive

DeKalb County said it held another successful incentive-based vaccination drive this past weekend. More than $42,000 in prepaid cash cards were handed out.

The county has been using incentives such as prepaid cash cards to help drive up vaccination numbers. This past Saturday, the county held an event at the Center for Pan Asian Community Services in Atlanta that saw 426 shots given out.

"The turnout today has been tremendous," DeKalb County Commissioners Ted Terry said. "We’re seeing a shift and acceptance in the community where more families want to get vaccinated. It’s a real glimmer of hope."

"We know $100 incentives make a difference for people and can help ensure that if you get sick after getting your shot, and you miss a day of work or don’t have childcare, that extra money in your pocket can lessen the anxiety about getting vaccinated," Commissioner Jeff Rader said.

"The rain didn’t stop our communities from coming out today," said Lily Pabian, of We Love Buford Highway, one of the community organizers of the event. "With heart and help from dozens of volunteers, we served over 2,000 people with over 12,000 pounds of fresh foods, toys, Santa pics, holiday cheer, and COVID-19 and flu vaccines for anyone who wanted one."

The event was so successful, it was extended two and a half hours.

"We gave 83 children and 58 adults their first shot," said Dr. Omar Aziz, of Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE). "Over 250 got boosters and 34 people got second shots. We’re seeing a real spike in attendance when incentives are offered. We are thrilled DeKalb County is offering this opportunity for its residents."

The county teamed up with CORE, International Rescue Committee, and the Steed Society focusing on low-vaccination areas.

"Smaller events at trusted community locations create safe spaces for people who are hesitant about getting vaccinated. It’s important to offer education, translators and time to get questions answered by respected leaders," said Munson Steed, chair of the Steed Society.

"Our goal is to continue these smaller, incentivized community events throughout DeKalb County until we have shots in arms—and boosters—for all of DeKalb’s diverse residents," said Commissioner Terry.

No word on when the next incentive-based drive will be scheduled.

DeKalb County is the only county in the state giving $100 to everyone ages 5 and up.

