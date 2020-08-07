More than 3.2 million PPE, critical care supplies delivered to Georgia schools

Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) say over three million PPE and critical supplies have been delivered to Georgia schools as students head back to school.

"As Georgia's students return to the classroom, we are focused on equipping our teachers, administrators, and school staff with the resources that they need to have a healthy start to the year," Kemp said. "With more than 3.2 million critical supplies delivered to our schools, these efforts are well underway, and we will remain vigilant to keep our students and faculty safe as we fight COVID-19."

To date, GEMA/HS has received and/or shipped:

2,000,000 million reusable adult (cloth) mask

3,000 non-contact infrared thermometers

1.25 million reusable youth (cloth) masks

136,080 packs of 60 each sanitizing wipes

50,000 full face shields

243,753 gallons of sanitizing gel

15,000 disposable isolation gowns

7,400 reloadable no touch hand sanitizing stations

380,000 3-ply youth sized disposable masks

298 Air Armour ULV Decon Pro Foggers

10,380 gallons of Air Armour Decon Pro 4 Solution

"From the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, GEMA/HS has worked with Governor Kemp to make sure PPE and other critical supplies were available," said GEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson. "We're continuing those efforts to make sure that Georgia children are returning to school safely."

The following supplies have been ordered by GEMA/HS: