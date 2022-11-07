Family of 10 escape from burning Gwinnett County home

article

A Gwinnett County family will have to start everything over after an early morning fire destroyed their home.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Providence Drive and Flowers Cross in Lawrenceville.

Crews arriving at the scene found the two-story home covered with flames on all sides. Working with multiple hoses, firefighters were able to get the blaze until control but not before the flames damaged the back wall and completely compromised the second story.

(Gwinnett Fire)

Thankfully, everyone made it out of the home safely.

Residents told officials that everyone was asleep when the fire started. The homeowner's father-in-law woke up when he smelled smoke and discovered the back wall of the house on fire.

In total, six adults and four children were displaced in the blaze. The American Red Cross will be providing help to the family.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but say it was accidental.