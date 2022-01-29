Monroe Police search for car break-in suspects

article

Monroe Police are seeking the public's assistance as they work to identify two suspects connected to car break-ins.

According to police, the suspects were last seen in the area of Glen Iris Drive around 3 a.m. on January 28.

Authorities later learned several vehicles in that area were broken into. Police confirmed that property was stolen from the vehicles that were entered.

Details on what exactly was taken were not made available.

Anyone with information related to the break-ins leading to the identities and arrests of the suspects will be eligible for a $500 reward.

