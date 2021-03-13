Monroe deputies arrest five on drug, weapon charges
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Monroe County on Tuesday arrested fie suspects and charged them with a bevy of crimes related to possession and distributing drugs and weapons.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a home on Juli Lane on Tuesday and seized approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, various drugs and drug-related objects.
Authorities arrested five suspects. Deputies charged 51-year-old Michael Vanenkenvoort with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana. He was also wanted by the Walton County Sheriff's Office for violation of probation.
Authorities charged 21-year-old Devin Vanenkenvoort and Makayla Clair, 22, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Thomas Blessitt, 29, was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects.
Rhianna Bradshaw, 36, was arrested for warrants issued by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for violating probation.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
Advertisement
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.