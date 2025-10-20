Monday weather: Metro Atlanta waking up to crisp fall morning

The Brief Temperatures are about 12° cooler than Sunday morning, signaling true fall weather. Another front Tuesday may bring light showers , mainly in northwest Georgia. Dry and mild pattern continues through the week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s–50s.



Metro Atlanta is waking up to a crisp fall morning as temperatures drop more than 10 degrees from this time yesterday. A cold front that moved through Sunday brought a noticeable change in the air — and more seasonal conditions are here to stay.

What we know:

At sunrise, Atlanta sits at 52°F with a north-northwest breeze around 10 mph, ushering in drier, cooler air. Mountain communities are even chillier, with Blue Ridge down to 37°F and several North Georgia spots dipping into the 30s. While another weak front is expected Tuesday, it will bring little to no rain for most areas.

The remainder of the workweek will stay mostly dry, with only a slight chance of scattered showers returning by Sunday. Temperatures will remain mild through the week, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s — a comfortable stretch after last week’s record-breaking warmth.

Today: Sunny and cool 🌞 — High near 72°F, light northwest wind.

Tonight: Clear and chilly 🌙 — Low around 47°F.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers 🌦 — High near 70°F.

Weekend: Increasing clouds Saturday ⛅, scattered rain possible Sunday 🌧.