Monday Atlanta weather: Cloudy start to week; rain chances increase midweek

The Brief Mostly cloudy Monday with a few sprinkles and gusty east winds. Best chance for rain arrives Wednesday as a front moves through. Cooler, drier, and sunny weather settles in for late week and weekend.



North Georgia started Monday under mostly cloudy skies, but the radar picture is more dramatic than what people are seeing on the ground. Only a few sprinkles and isolated light showers are expected to develop through the day.

According to the FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team, skies could break for some late-day sunshine, though gusty east winds will continue at around 20 miles per hour, keeping conditions similar to Sunday.

The next weather system, a slow-moving cold front, is expected to approach Georgia by midweek. That will bring the best chance of rain on Wednesday, particularly in north and northwest Georgia. Even then, forecasters say rainfall totals will likely be light and scattered, offering little relief from ongoing drought conditions.

The bigger story will come once the front passes, as cooler, drier, and more pleasant air settles in for the end of the week and into the weekend.

🌦️ 5-Day Forecast

Today (Mon): 🌥️ Mostly cloudy, breezy; stray sprinkle possible. High: 82° / Low: 65°

Tuesday: ⛅ Partly cloudy, warm, most areas stay dry. High: 83° / Low: 64°

Wednesday: 🌧️ Showers and a few storms, best chance in north Georgia. High: 83° / Low: 63°

Thursday: 🌤️ Turning cooler and drier. High: 75° / Low: 55°

Friday: ☀️ Sunny, crisp and pleasant. High: 72° / Low: 50°

Weekend: 😎 Sunshine continues, highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s.