Mom snaps sweet photo of bus drivers praying for students before field trip

An Alabama mom recently captured a touching moment at her daughter's elementary school.

Ashley Bryant was getting ready to leave for a field trip with her child's kindergarten class when she noticed the bus drivers huddled behind the buses praying. She took a photo of the sweet sight to share with other parents.

"They needed to know and see the behind the scenes stuff," Bryant told FOX 5's Katie Burk. "When I stopped to snap the picture, they were praying for protection as they traveled with the kids on the field trip that day, safety, and for God to be with them all."

Elementary school bus drivers seen praying before field trip. (Ashley Bryant)

The Helena Elementary School bus drivers were gearing up to take students to a local Christmas tree farm.

Bryant said she found the prayer circle extremely comforting.

"As a parent, you have to trust God and pray that your child is loved and protected when they are out of your sight," she said. "Knowing they were actually praying for my baby girl and the hundreds of other precious kindergarteners about to load their buses was an amazing, comforting feeling."