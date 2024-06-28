Mom: Rare surgery using 3D technology saved her child's quality of life

A breath of fresh air is something Justice Altidore's family does not take for granted. The now 3-year-old girl struggled to breathe after being born with a double aortic arch. The congenital heart defect is found in 1 in 10,000 babies.

Altidore's mother, Emanuela, says doctors detected the condition during her pregnancy.

"They could tell by the blood flow was kind of moving in a circular motion," Altidore. "They instantly said ‘ oh, she has a double aortic arc’."

The heart condition attacks a person's ability to breathe.

"The arteries in her chest encircle her breathing tube," says Children's Healthcare of Atlanta ENT, Steven Goudy." Every time her heart beats, it would squeeze her breathing tube."

Open-heart surgery less than two weeks after birth did not completely fix the problem. That's when Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Pediatric Technology Center at Georgia Tech created a 3D printed tracheal splint to help her breathe. Justice is one of a handful and of the smallest to complete this procedure.

"We were just like, well, how quickly can we get it approved?" recalls the mother. "Because they were letting us know that we had to go through the FDA because it's ,like, new technology."

Goudy says the technology uses fibers.

"It's not like plastic ,right, but this is an organic substance," said Dr. Goudy. "Eventually, the body can dissolve and degrade over time."

As she approaches 4-years-old, a team of specialists, including digestive, pulmonary and ENT come together to check up on her. Her parents can't wait to see her grow and blossom.

"She's so resilient. And she was feisty since birth."