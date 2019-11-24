Mom outraged after son trapped in school bus luggage compartment for 45 minutes

article

A primary school in Australia has apologized after a boy was left locked in the luggage compartment of a school bus.

Isaac Gilchrist’s mom, Nicole, is outraged after her 8-year-old son was stuck in the sweltering vehicle Tuesday, the same day a heatwave alert was issued.

Students from Muswellbrook South Public School traveled to Blackbutt Reserve in Newcastle for an excursion. Isaac was stowing his backpack when he was locked in, leaving him trapped for 45 minutes.

MORE NEWS: Indian boy, 3, dies days after falling into scalding pot of curry stew: reports

“Isaac was instructed to go and place his bag under the bus by his teachers,” Gilchrist wrote on Facebook. “There was no space on the front row so he climbed back.

“He has tried to put his bottle and hat into his bag and then the doors were closed on him. He did shout and bang however there were 50 kids on board so no one heard him.

“However, even if he was being naughty and messing around he is EIGHT years old. A child. His teachers should have ensured he was back and in his seat. They did not.”

Advertisement

She said no one noticed he was missing until they arrived at a rest stop and did a roll call.

The Department of Education said Isaac was checked by paramedics on his return to school and appropriate action had been taken involving the staff supervising the excursion.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 NEWS APP

“He very easily could have died and that’s all I can think about,” Gilchrist told The Newcastle Herald.

On Tuesday, temperatures in Muswellbrook reached temperatres of nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 C) as NSW battled extreme heat and harsh bushfires.

This story was originally published by News.com.au.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY FROM FOXNEWS.COM.