Mom of 22-year-old found shot to death in DeKalb park: ‘He could have been saved’

The mother of a man who was shot and killed in a DeKalb County park says although the suspected shooter has been arrested, she’s angry.

Twenty-two year-old Devalon Davis’ mom Quincie Lee visited Shoal Creek Park Monday afternoon for the first time since his life was ended there.

"So many emotions, knowing that this is where my son took his last breaths. Lee said. "He was my baby."

DeKalb Police say a woman walking her dog discovered his car with both doors wide open on the morning of Jan. 6.

Detectives believe Davis was the target of an armed robbery. Police arrested 21-year-old Tyrin Maddox, but Lee believes others involved are still out there.

She said crime has gotten out of control in the area.

"Every night, we hear gunfire," Lee said. "I’ve even called, it’s been so close that I think that bullets are going to fly through the house."

Right after the shooting – one neighbor showed us a bag of bullets she collected. FOX 5’s camera captured a shell casing laying right where Davis’ body was found.

Twenty-two year-old Devalon Davis

Lee says she’s left to wonder what would have happened if someone found her son sooner.

"My son could have been saved," she said. "That’s my concern, that he was sitting out in that car begging for his life."

DeKalb County Police did not have an immediate answer on how long they believe he was in the car after he was shot.

Lee says she’s now on a mission to make that park safer.

"I’m so angry. And I’m ready to fight for my baby," Lee said. "I want this to stop."

She’s now pushing for increased police patrols in Shoal Creek Park and the installation of security cameras.

Davis’ family also has plans of launching a non-profit in his memory focused on gun violence prevention.

Maddox remains behind bars at the DeKalb County Jail on felony murder and armed robbery.