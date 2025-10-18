Mom arrested for allegedly taking 4 children during supervised visit

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Vanessa Carr is accused of kidnapping her four children during a supervised visit, police said. (South Fulton Police Department)

The Brief Vanessa Carr was arrested after police say she took her four children — ages 11 months to 9 years — during a supervised visit at Welcome Park in South Fulton. Carr and the children were found late Saturday night at a Greyhound bus station in Atlanta, and the kids were returned to DFCS custody. Police say the park was crowded at the time because of Yeet Fest. The reason Carr lost custody of her children remains unclear.



A mother has been arrested, and her four children are back in the custody of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS) after police said she took them without permission during a supervised visit.

The backstory:

According to the South Fulton Police Department, Vanessa Carr was meeting with her children at Welcome Park around 11:15 a.m. Saturday when she took them and left in an unknown vehicle. Police said the children, ranging in age from 11 months to 9 years old, were in DFACS custody and identified as Genesis Carr, Jahdim Carr, Vincent Carr, and Jaxon Harrell.

What we know:

Carr was found late Saturday night with her children at a Greyhound bus station in Atlanta, according to police. She was arrested, and the four children were returned to DFACS custody.

Dig deeper:

At this time, it is unclear why Carr lost custody of her children or who was supervising the visit. FOX 5 has reached out to DFACS for comment and is searching court records for any filings related to Carr.

According to the Georgia Department of Human Services, children can be removed from a home for several reasons, including if a family cannot properly care for them or if a parent repeatedly tests positive for drugs. The agency said not all DAFCS removals are related to abuse.