MLK Day Service: Georgia celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022

The country is coming together to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

Despite the winter storm warning the day before, the annual MLK Day Commemorative Service will take place at Atlanta's Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

MLK DAY KING CENTER CELEBRATION: THEME, KEY EVENTS, SPECIAL GUESTS FOR 37TH KING HOLIDAY OBSERVANCE

This year's theme for the holiday honoring the civil rights leader is "It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community."

As in years past, the service will be broadcast live on FOX 5 and on FOX 5's website starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

The keynote speaker will be the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church. Other speakers during the service will include Georgia Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Director Marcia L. Fudge, former Cobb GOP Chair Rose Wing, and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa.

MLK DAY TIMELINE: HOW THE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BIRTHDAY BECAME A HOLIDAY

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will also be in attendance for the ceremonies, according to the King Center.

Martin Luther King addresses crowds during the March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington DC, where he gave his 'I Have A Dream' speech. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) Expand

Along with the service, the King Center is hosting multiple community service projects. You can find out more and how you can contribute here.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest nonviolent leaders in history, King spearheaded the Civil Rights Movement from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968. It was during that time that he was the driving force behind landmark events like the Montgomery bus boycott and the March on Washington.

During the March on Washington, King delivered his famous "I have a dream" speech to over 200,000 people at the National Mall. The historic movement inspired Congress to pass the landmark Civil Rights Act in 1964. The same year, King became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize at 35-years-old.

King is the only non-president to have a national holiday dedicated in his honor.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE