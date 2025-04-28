Mistaken FBI raid: Supreme Court to hear Atlanta woman's case Tuesday

article

The Brief The U.S. Supreme Court will hear an Atlanta woman’s case Tuesday over a mistaken FBI raid at her home in 2017. Trina Martin sued the federal government for assault and battery, but lower courts dismissed her case. Justices will consider when individuals can sue the federal government for law enforcement mistakes.



The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Tuesday in the case of an Atlanta woman who sued the federal government after her home was mistakenly raided by FBI agents.

What we know:

Trina Martin, 46, says federal agents stormed into her home in October 2017, pointed guns at her and her boyfriend Toi Cliatt, and terrified her young child, Gabe, who screamed from another room. The agents quickly realized they had entered the wrong home, and the raid ended within minutes.

Martin filed a lawsuit against the FBI in 2019, alleging assault and battery. However, a federal judge dismissed the case in 2022, and the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision earlier this year.

What's next:

The Supreme Court agreed to take up the case to determine under what circumstances individuals can sue the federal government to hold law enforcement accountable for mistaken raids.

Oral arguments begin Tuesday. The Institute for Justice (IJ) is representing the family.

Why you should care:

The case highlights the broader issue of accountability for federal law enforcement actions and would set a precedent on the rights of individuals to seek compensation when wronged.