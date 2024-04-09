Missy Elliott bringing Out of This World Tour to Atlanta's State Farm Arena

article

Get ready to put your thing down, flip it, and reverse it, Atlanta, because Missy Elliot is coming to State Farm Arena.

The legendary rapper and R&B artist's Out of This World Tour will head to arenas across the country starting in Vancouver on the Fourth of July.

It'll stop at Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday, July 27.

The tour will feature singer and College Park native Ciara, rapper Busta Rhymes, and mega producer Timbaland.

"This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the first female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my first headline tour," Elliott said. "Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken out of this world with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!"

Tickets will be available for Verizon Up customers starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday. For more details, visit Verizon Up's website.

General admission tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

See the full schedule below: