Missing 73-year-old woman with medical issues found in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County police say a 73-year-old Dacula woman who went missing Wednesday night has been located.

Officials say 73-year-old Maria Del Carmen Contreras had been last seen around 10:30 p.m. at her daughter's house on Lakeland Drive in unincorporated Dacula.

Police say her family went to her bedroom to wake her for a medical treatment around 2 a.m. Thursday and found she was gone.

Contreras requires round-the-clock care due to several medical conditions and would not be dressed for the low morning temperatures. Police believed she may be trying to walk to another family member's home on Mill Grove Terrace - which is around a 3-mile walk.

Officials describe the missing woman as 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 145 pounds. She has light brownish-grey hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and a black shawl.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., officials said she had been located, but did not give information about her condition.

