Missing teenager in Clayton County, may be wearing Chick-fil-A uniform

Clayton County Police are looking for Rayna Marvin who was last seen at about 1:45 p.m. June 22 in the 1100 block of Tara Boulevard in Hampton.

Marvin, 17, was last seen wearing a Chick-fil-A uniform consisting of a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The teenager is 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. She has brown. shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Marvin is listed as a disabled person.

If you have seen her, please call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.