Police searching for missing 18-year-old Alabama woman

Authorities in east-central Alabama are searching for a missing 18-year-old woman.

Tanihja Harris, of Opelika, Alabama, was last seen on Friday getting into a dark-colored Ford Focus that was traveling in the direction of Birmingham Highway, the Opelika Police Department said.

Harris is described by police as being 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 114 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray beanie, black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

