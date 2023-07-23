Missing motorcyclist found dead after crash on mountain in Towns County

A missing motorcyclist was located on Friday by the Towns County Sheriff's Office.

According to a Facebook post, they received a request from a neighboring agency to look for a man on a motorcycle who was headed to Towns County from Helen.

Patrol Sgt. Eddie Spradlin located the motorcycle and man down an embankment near the top of a mountain. The motorcyclist was dead and had been there for a few hours.

The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Patrick Brock of Winder.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

