Missing Michigan family of four found Sunday in Wisconsin

article

Fremont police confirm that the Cirigliano family was successfully found in Wisconsin on Sunday.

READ MORE: Michigan family of 4 missing after unexpectedly leaving home

The family of four went missing on Oct. 16 after family last made contact with them that day. Their phones were turned off after that and police were unable to ping them.

Anthony, Suzette and their sons Brandon and Noah all unexpectedly left their home in Fremont, Michigan. Police noted that both sons have autism.

Police had confirmed a sighting of the family in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Oct. 17. Surveillance video at a BP Gas Station in Gulliver, Michigan showed them purchasing food and fuel.

READ MORE: Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station

Fremont Police put out an update Sunday confirming that the family has been located in Wisconsin. Police did not confirm any circumstances in their disappearance.

"The Fremont Police Department would like to thank you for all the help locating the Cirigliano Family," said police.