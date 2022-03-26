Expand / Collapse search
Missing man last seen leaving medical center cafeteria, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta

RIVERDALE, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is searching for a 34-year-old man last seen leaving a medical center cafeteria.

Police said Kordale Lewis was in a cafeteria at the 200 block of Medical Center Drive in Riverdale on Friday. Police said at some point he walked out of the back door. 

Clayton County police said he has black hair and brown eyes, stands at about 6-foot-1 and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and black pants. 

Police did not provide an image of the missing person. 

Police said Lewis is diagnosed with schizophrenia and fear he may harm himself. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550. 



 