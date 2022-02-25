Body of missing man found in Coweta County field

article

The body of a Coweta County man who had been missing since October was found in a field Thursday, officials say.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 that they identified a body found on the 1600 Tommy Lee Cook Road as Gary Lee Harper. The location is not far from Harper's home.

According to officials, Harper has been listed on the national database for missing persons since Oct. 12, 2021.

Investigators do not suspect his death was due to foul play at this time.

Harper's body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for analysis and to determine how he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

