Search for missing 13-year-old Floyd County girl

Police in Floyd County are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kaylee May Stewart was last seen around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Floyd County Police Department said. She is listed as a runaway, but her family is extremely concerned about her safety.

Stewart is described by police as being 5-feet tall, weighing about 100 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde should-length hair.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

