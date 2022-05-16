Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County woman

article

Clayton County police say a woman who was diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia disorder has been reported missing. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Victoria Critch Low, 25, was last seen on Saturday afternoon walking from the area of 900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale, police say.

Low is described by officials as being 5-foot-1 tall and weighing 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Low's whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.