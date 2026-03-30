Missing child with autism rescued from water in Gwinnett County

The Brief An 8-year-old child with autism was found in the water after running from home. An officer and a civilian entered the water to rescue the child clinging to a branch. The child was treated for possible hypothermia but did not suffer serious injuries.



Police in Gwinnett County say an 8-year-old child with autism spectrum disorder was rescued from a body of water after running away from home last week.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers responded March 24 to a report of a missing child who is nonverbal. Authorities said the child had left the home, prompting an urgent search due to the child’s known attraction to water and the presence of a nearby waterway.

Officers quickly spread out across the area, with help from community members who joined the search. Master Police Officer J. Serrano positioned his patrol vehicle on a bridge along Steve Reynolds Boulevard to monitor the water below while others searched nearby wooded areas.

A short time later, the child was heard crying and was found clinging to a branch in the water. Serrano and a civilian entered the water and rescued the child, police said.

The child was reunited with family members at the scene and evaluated by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services before being taken to a local hospital as a precaution due to possible hypothermia. Officials said the child did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police credited the quick response by officers and the assistance of community members with helping bring the situation to a safe outcome.

What you can do:

Authorities also encouraged families of individuals with autism to take advantage of available resources, including Logan’s List, which provides first responders with critical information during emergencies.