MISSING CHILD: 11-year-old Smyrna girl disappears after school on Thursday

The Brief Lyri Ryan, 11, was last seen near Campbell Middle School around 5:45 p.m. Thursday Police say the reporting delay is not considered suspicious; cold weather is a concern She is 5 feet tall, about 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing sweatpants and a hoodie



Smyrna police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing after she did not return home from school, raising concerns as cold temperatures moved into the area overnight.

What we know:

Police said Lyri Ryan was last seen about 5:45 p.m. Thursday near Campbell Middle School, which is near Atlanta and Campbell roads. Investigators said she never made it home after school, prompting her family to contact authorities later that evening.

Officers said the delay in reporting the girl missing is not believed to be "nefarious." Police noted that her parents are extremely concerned, particularly because of the cold weather conditions.

Ryan is described as 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing sweatpants and a hoodie.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Ryan’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Smyrna Police Department at 678-631-5416.