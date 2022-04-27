Deputies searching for missing Murray County brother and sister

article

Deputies need Georgians to help with their search for a missing brother and sister out of Murray County.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office say they are looking for 14-year-old Cameron Pressley and 12-year-old Emily Pressley.

Officials say both kids were last seen walking away from their home on Maple Grove Church Road in Murray County carrying backpacks Tuesday night.

Deputies have not released a description of the siblings or what they may be wearing.

If you have any information that could help deputies find the missing children, please call 911 as soon as possible.