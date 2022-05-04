Police search for missing 28-year-old Riverdale man

article

Police are searching for a missing 28-year-old Riverdale man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Angel Ramirez was last seen around 7 a.m. Tuesday along Upper Riverdale Road near Southern Regional Medical Center, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Ramirez is described by police as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 198 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he suffers from seizures, depression, and schizophrenia disorder.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.