Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in swimming pool, DeKalb police say

The Brief DeKalb County police say 8-year-old Bisebwa, reported missing Wednesday night, was found dead in a neighborhood swimming pool. The child left his home on North Indian Creek Drive around 7 p.m., prompting an overnight search and public alert. Investigators have not released details about the circumstances of his death, and the case remains under investigation.



DeKalb County police confirmed Thursday afternoon that an 8-year-old boy reported missing Wednesday evening was found dead in a neighborhood swimming pool.

What we know:

The child, identified by police as Bisebwa, left his home in the 750 block of North Indian Creek Drive around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities at the time said it was unclear what he was wearing when he disappeared.

Officers and neighbors began searching the area, and the department asked the public for help locating him. Police posted on social media overnight urging anyone with information to call the Special Victims Unit.

By Thursday afternoon, police said the search had come to a tragic end. "We can confirm that 8-year-old Bisebwa was located deceased in the neighborhood swimming pool," a public information officer said in a statement.

What we don't know:

It is not known when the boy was found. DeKalb posted on Facebook early this morning that the boy had been found, but did not reveal that he was deceased at the time. No additional details about the circumstances surrounding his death have been released.