MISSING: 40-year-old Douglasville woman missing since Friday
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A 40-year-old Douglasville woman has been missing since April 5, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Shanna Marie Ploof is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown/red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black pants.
If you have information please contact Investigator Myrlene Jean Criminal Investigation Division Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (770)920-4916 mjean@sheriff.douglas.ga.us