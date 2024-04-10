Expand / Collapse search

MISSING: 40-year-old Douglasville woman missing since Friday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 10, 2024 7:29am EDT
Douglasville
Shanna Marie Ploof

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A 40-year-old Douglasville woman has been missing since April 5, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Shanna Marie Ploof is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown/red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black pants. 

If you have information please contact Investigator Myrlene Jean Criminal Investigation Division Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (770)920-4916 mjean@sheriff.douglas.ga.us