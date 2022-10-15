MISSING: 16-year-old Ellenwood girl with 'multiple mental health disorders'

article

Clayton County police said they are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl said to have multiple mental health disorders. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Taniya Caffee left her house on the 2700 block of Bench Circle in Ellenwood after an argument with her mother, according to police. She hasn't been seen since.

Police described Caffee as a Black teen with red hair and brown eyes. They said she was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs 149 pounds.

If you have seen this young lady, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, or call 911.