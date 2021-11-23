article

Deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old Paulding County boy.

Zachery Wingate was last seen in the area of the New Georgia Store around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.

Wingate is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, possibly wearing a light gray hoodie, and was carrying a black and gray backpack.

Deputies said Wingate has been diagnosed with autism.

Anyone who sees him should not approach but should call 911 immediately.

