Missing 11-year-old Atlanta girl last seen Monday night, police say

Atlanta police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Officers are hoping someone knows where Jayde Jordan could be.

What we know:

According to police, Jordan was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday in the area of 475 Griffin Street NW.

The missing girl is described as being 4-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Jordan last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans, and a green/blue hat.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who has seen Jordan or has information about where she is to call 911, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at (404) 577-8477.