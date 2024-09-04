Expand / Collapse search

Miss Georgia visits Ronald McDonald House, hosts party for patients

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024 8:11am EDT
Miss Georgia, Ludwig Louizaire, stopped by Atlanta's Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday for a visit with patient families.

ATLANTA - Miss Georgia 2024, Ludwidg Louizaire, also known as "Lulu," made a special visit to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday, bringing joy to young patients and their families. 

Lulu hosted a pageant-themed party for the children, adding a bit of fun and sparkle to their day.

During her visit, she toured the facility, which has provided support to thousands of families in need. 

Lulu also lent a helping hand by assisting with the dinner service for the families staying at the house.