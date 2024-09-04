Miss Georgia visits Ronald McDonald House, hosts party for patients
ATLANTA - Miss Georgia 2024, Ludwidg Louizaire, also known as "Lulu," made a special visit to the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday, bringing joy to young patients and their families.
Lulu hosted a pageant-themed party for the children, adding a bit of fun and sparkle to their day.
During her visit, she toured the facility, which has provided support to thousands of families in need.
Lulu also lent a helping hand by assisting with the dinner service for the families staying at the house.