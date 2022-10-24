Minor injuries after car, tanker carrying liquid nitrogen collide in Suwanee

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Crews working to clear a wreck involving a car and a tanker carrying liquid nitrogen in Suwanee on Oct. 24, 2022. (FOX 5)

A busy Gwinnett County intersection was shut for a time Monday afternoon after a crash involving a tanker carrying liquid nitrogen.

It happened near the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The Suwanee Police Department says a car and that tractor-trailer got into an accident.

A passenger in the car received minor injuries.

The area was closed for a time while crews worked to clear the wreck.

The tanker was not breached and there were no leaks.

No word on if anyone will be charged.

The names of those involved have not been released.