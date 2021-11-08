Minor, early-morning earthquake detected in Gwinnett County

There was an earthquake in Gwinnett County on Monday morning, but it was so minor and so early in the morning you might not have noticed.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.1 earthquake registered about 1.1 miles north of Lilburn at around 2:39 a.m. Monday morning.

The epicenter was about 4.3 miles northwest of Mountain Park, 4.6 miles southeast of Norcross, 5.4 miles northeast of Tucker and about 17.6 miles from Atlanta.

The epicenter was about 7 kilometers deep, so an earthquake of that magnitude would be barely felt even over the epicenter.

According to USGS, a small earthquake nearby will feel like a small sharp jolt followed by a few stronger sharp shakes that pass quickly, while a small earthquake far away will probably not be felt at all, except for subtle shakes that are easier to feel while sitting down.

