Minnesota pumpkin grower smashes world record with massive 2,749-pound pumpkin

A champion pumpkin farmer from Minnesota broke a world record Monday with his giant pumpkin.

Travis Gienger, who is a teacher and pumpkin grower from Anoka County, broke the record with his 2,749-pound pumpkin named "Michael Jordan" during the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California.

Gienger’s pumpkin yields a hefty payday, as the championship contest offered a special $30,000 mega prize for the world record-breaking pumpkin.

The previous world record heavyweight champion pumpkin was 2,702.8 pounds, which was set by Stefano Cutrupi of Italy in 2021.

Gienger previously told FOX 9 his pumpkin is named for the basketball legend because it started off basketball round and was grown in the year 2023, a nod to Jordan’s number, 23.

In 2022, Gienger grew Maverick the Pumpkin. At 2560 pounds, it was carved into the world's largest jack-o-lantern. The pumpkin was displayed outside Anoka City Hall.