Milwaukee man's tire stolen before Thanksgiving, replaced with turkey

It's a mystery even the Butterball hotline can't solve.

A man told FOX6 News a tire was stolen from his vehicle -- and replaced with a turkey.

The victim said he just moved to the north side from Nashville, and he was getting ready for work days before Thanksgiving, on Monday, Nov. 23 when he noticed it -- and was shocked.

"I’ve never seen anything like this before," the man said. "I heard of people putting bricks, but I’ve never heard of a turkey underneath. I hope you enjoy that tire because you could have gave that turkey to somebody who really needed it."

The man said he filed a police report, and added it will cost him $600 to get it fixed.