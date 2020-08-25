Milton High School suspend sports practices until September due to COVID-19

Milton High School has temporarily shut down their football and cheerleader programs after five students test positive for the coronavirus.

Fulton County Schools said practices for both the high school’s varsity football and varsity cheerleader practices has been canceled until September.

In a statement release Monday, the school district writes:

“Positive trends showing a decline in community spread can be undone with a lack of precaution in social settings and put the return to school and sports at risk The district is taking every necessary precaution on campus to provide a safe environment. We need the cooperation of student athletes and the community to make sure they are doing the right things to limit exposure off campus.”

The school’s athletic facilities will be cleaned during that time.

Practices for varsity football resumes on Sept. 3 and Sept. 2 for varsity cheerleading.

The district already had delayed fall sports until Sept. 14.

