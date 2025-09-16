Mill Creek marching band chosen for London New Year's Parade

The Brief Mill Creek High’s marching band chosen for London New Year’s Parade Students will perform in 2027 celebration alongside global groups Leaders say trip offers cultural and personal growth for band members



Mill Creek High School’s marching band will travel overseas for a major international performance.

What we know:

The Pride of Mill Creek Band has been selected to perform in the London New Year’s Day Parade in 2027. The annual celebration, held in Westminster, features marching bands, cultural groups, and performers from around the world.

Band leaders say the experience will give students a unique opportunity to travel abroad, grow as performers, and represent their community on an international stage. The band is set to formally receive its invitation from British officials.