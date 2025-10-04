Mike Nash, former Dunwoody football coach, passes unexpectedly

article

A former metro Atlanta high school football coach has died suddenly, according to his former team.

What we know:

Dunwoody High School Football shared on Facebook that former head coach Michael Nash died Friday following emergency surgery. He was 51 years old.

Nash, a Shiloh High School graduate, played for the Generals before briefly coaching there. He later moved to Dunwoody High School, where he led the football program for a decade.

What they're saying:

"Coach Nash dedicated over 10 years as the head football coach, building not only a program but a family," the school wrote in a statement. "His guiding principle was always F.A.M.I.L.Y., a word he lived by and instilled in everyone around him. His legacy as a mentor, leader, and friend will continue to live on in the lives of the countless players and families he impacted. Coach Nash, we love you."

After leaving Dunwoody following the 2024–2025 football season, Nash joined Chattahoochee County High School, located just south of Columbus, where he continued to coach.

The Chattahoochee County football program also posted online about Nash’s passing, writing that he will "forever be remembered" and leaves behind "a legacy of love."

What we don't know:

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Dig deeper:

Nash's Dunwoody team was the FOX 5 Team of the Week in 2023. You can see Nash talk about the team and being leader below.