Mike Gill, former Trump official, dies days after being shot in DMV carjacking spree

Mike Gill, a married father of three who was also a member of former President Donald Trump's administration, has died. He was shot during a deadly carjacking rampage in Washington, D.C. last Monday night.

His wife, Kristina Gill, released a written statement first to FOX 5’s Shomari Stone saying, "It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill. His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance.

Mike was not only a devoted husband and father but also a cherished son, brother, and friend. Over the course of his remarkable life, Mike brought people together and made them feel included, supported, and loved. His heart was evident in everything he did, as demonstrated by his mentorship and deep friendships with those who worked with him professionally.

Above all, Mike spoke with pride and love about his family, especially our children, Sean, Brian, and Annika. For those who wish to honor Mike's memory, we ask that you cherish the moments shared and keep him in your thoughts and prayers."

WHO WAS MIKE GILL?

- Senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council

- Previous chief of staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Trump administration

- Served on D.C.’s Board of Elections

- Married father of three

Mike Gill

It was around 5:45 p.m. Monday when Gill was attacked. Police say he was sitting inside his vehicle that was parked in the 900 block of K. Street in northwest Washington when the suspected gunman, identified by police as 28-year-old Artell Cunningham, entered and shot him. The attack on Gill was the first of many reported in a carjacking rampage.

When he died, Gill was senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council. He previously worked as chief of staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Trump administration.

President and CEO of the American Investment Council, Drew Maloney, was Gill’s friend for 15 years. He says, "Mike was not just a close friend; he was an extended member of our family. Our daughters' friendship blossomed into a beautiful bond, and it was a testament to Mike's warmth and kindness that he welcomed us into his life with open arms. Through countless holidays, celebrations, and shared moments, our families became intertwined, and I am so grateful for our enduring friendship."

Former CFTF Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo says, "Mike Gill was one of the most wonderful, honest, earnest, and open-hearted persons on this earth. His life reflects everything that is good and right and true. Words cannot express the tragedy of the loss of this fine man, colleague, and cherished friend. He will be sorely missed and long remembered."

Police believe that after shooting Gill, Cunningham tried to steal a vehicle around 7 p.m. that same night from the 1000 block of 3rd Street. Investigators say about 10 minutes after that, Cunningham approached people in the 1200 block of 3rd Street and demanded their keys. Detectives say he shot 35-year-old Alberto Vasquez, Jr. and drove away in the victim’s car. Vasquez, Jr. later died at a nearby hospital.

After two more carjackings, Cunningham then allegedly fired at a D.C. police officer along I-295 and a Maryland State Police trooper who was assisting a disabled vehicle along I-95 in Laurel, Maryland. It was early Tuesday morning when Cunningham was fatally shot by New Carrollton police officers after he allegedly moved toward them while armed at an intersection in Lanham.

Police say Cunningham was a Suitland resident and had a minor criminal history in both the District and in Maryland. They also say they believe he suffered from mental health issues. The investigation is ongoing.

