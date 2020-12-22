Mighty Mo returns to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre in time for virtual Christmas show

When Atlanta’s Fox Theatre opened on Christmas Day in 1929, the big star was the powerful Möller Organ, nicknamed Mighty Mo, which filled the venue with glorious music.

This Christmas, nearly a century later, that star is shining brighter than ever.

After a lengthy project to restore and refurbish the vintage instrument, Mighty Mo is back in operation at the Fox Theatre, and will celebrate the season with a streamed holiday concert to air on the Fox Theatre’s YouTube channel Christmas Day.

The concert will be free to view and will feature organist Ken Double playing holiday classics and show tunes, including selections from "The New Moon," which was a hit on Broadway the year the Fox Theatre opened.

Staffers at the Fox say Mighty Mo’s rehab project was a huge undertaking, considering both the size of the instrument and its many years of use. Competed in partnership with Lithonia-based A.E. Schlueter Organ Pipe Company, the project encompassed both interior and exterior refurbishments to the massive organ, including new painting and staying and the replacement of key components in creating the instrument’s iconic sound. Planning for the project began back in September of 2018, and physical work started in January of this year.

The streaming holiday show will start at 10 a.m. on Christmas morning; to watch, click here.

