Midtown Atlanta power outage leaves thousands without electricity

Thousands of customers lost power Thursday night in Midtown Atlanta after a utility pole snapped overnight, marking the second outage in the area this week.

What we know:

Georgia Power reported that more than 2,000 customers were without electricity at the height of the outage. As of the latest update, crews were still working to restore power to more than 600 customers.

The damage was reported near 10th Street and Northside Drive, where a broken power pole was visible. Georgia Power has not said what caused the pole to fail.