$50 basketball bet ends in armed robbery outside Midtown gym, police say

Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a man accused in a robbery and assault that happened after a pickup basketball game in Midtown.

What we know:

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 at 251 19th St. NW, near the L.A. Fitness at Atlantic Station.

Officers said two men reported being robbed at gunpoint after losing a $50 wager on a basketball game against two unknown males.

Police said the victims went to their vehicle to get the money they owed, but both suspects pulled out guns and demanded the cash instead.

The victims were not injured, investigators said.

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the case, which remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect’s name or whether both men involved in the basketball game are being sought.

Investigators have not said if surveillance video captured the incident inside or outside the L.A. Fitness.

It’s also unclear whether the stolen $50 was recovered or if the robbery was premeditated or spontaneous following the game.

What they're saying:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA. Tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.