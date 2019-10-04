Middle school student taken into custody after LAUSD police find her armed with gun, ammunition

article

A middle school student was taken into custody on Friday after school police discovered that she brought a gun and ammunition to school, authorities said.

Los Angeles Unified School District Police received a tip that there was a student with a gun on campus at Henry T Gage Middle School. Officers immediately responded and the school was placed on lockdown.

After a perimeter was set up, police were able to locate the female juvenile suspect on campus. She had a gun and bullets on her, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately known.