Middle school student taken into custody after LAUSD police find her armed with gun, ammunition
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A middle school student was taken into custody on Friday after school police discovered that she brought a gun and ammunition to school, authorities said.
Los Angeles Unified School District Police received a tip that there was a student with a gun on campus at Henry T Gage Middle School. Officers immediately responded and the school was placed on lockdown.
After a perimeter was set up, police were able to locate the female juvenile suspect on campus. She had a gun and bullets on her, authorities said.
No injuries were reported.
Additional details were not immediately known.