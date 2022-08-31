Middle school student found with gun on campus, deputies say

A Georgia middle school student was caught Wednesday with a gun on campus, law enforcement confirmed.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Franklin County Middle School student without incident on Wednesday.

Officials did not name the suspect, who is a minor.

Deputies said the school day continued normally after the arrest.

The Carnesville-based school is the only middle school in the Franklin County School System and serves about 900 students.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.