Middle school dance team surprises classmates with flash-mob dance to ‘Thriller’

Seventh and eighth grade students at a Michigan middle school surprised their classmates with a flash-mob dance.

SOUTHFILED, Mich. - Michigan middle school students surprised their classmates as an early Halloween gift with a flash-mob dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

The dance team at Birney K-8 Middle School in Southfield strutted down the halls on Oct. 24. Their teacher Jennifer Hawkins led the troupe through the walkways and choreographed the routine.

Assistant Principal Tierra Baldwin captured the fun dance on video.

The team is made up of seventh and eighth graders.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.